$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InfraREIT’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InfraREIT will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for InfraREIT.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on InfraREIT from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. InfraREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:HIFR remained flat at $$20.99 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,121. InfraREIT has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in InfraREIT by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InfraREIT by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $769,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of InfraREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of InfraREIT by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 105,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 40,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

InfraREIT Company Profile

InfraREIT is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated electric transmission assets in the state of Texas and is structured as a real estate investment trust. The Company is externally managed by Hunt Utility Services, LLC, an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated, Inc (a diversified holding company based in Dallas, Texas, and managed by the Ray L.

