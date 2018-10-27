$0.27 EPS Expected for Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Global to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.30 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC set a $35.00 price objective on Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 142.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

