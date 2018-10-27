-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) to post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Intersect ENT reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XENT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,000. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $829.89 million, a P/E ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, Director Dana G. Jr. Mead bought 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $99,924.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,666 shares of company stock worth $2,435,926 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,515,000 after acquiring an additional 371,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,068,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,007,000 after acquiring an additional 272,880 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,949,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,818 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intersect ENT (XENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.