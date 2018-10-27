-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spark Energy’s earnings. Spark Energy posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 181.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spark Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spark Energy.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPKE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spark Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Spark Energy news, VP Gil Melman sold 32,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $284,129.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $148,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 123,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,012.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 180,098 shares of company stock worth $1,472,084 and sold 68,223 shares worth $597,922. Company insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 175.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,786 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 19.4% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Spark Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPKE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,386. Spark Energy has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.08%.

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

