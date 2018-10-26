Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 746,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 866,855 shares.The stock last traded at $1.21 and had previously closed at $1.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Zion Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 239.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 211,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas by 248.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 99,274 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zion Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

