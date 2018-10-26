Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) to “Hold”

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Zoe’s Kitchen Inc. operates as a fast casual restaurant concept serving Mediterranean-style food. The company operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. It also grants licenses to qualified franchisees to construct and operate Zoe’s Kitchen restaurants. Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Zoe’s Kitchen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. William Blair lowered Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoe’s Kitchen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Shares of NYSE ZOES opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $248.97 million, a P/E ratio of -127.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Zoe’s Kitchen has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $81.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoe’s Kitchen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Zoe’s Kitchen by 36.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Zoe’s Kitchen by 192.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Kassirer Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoe’s Kitchen Company Profile

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

