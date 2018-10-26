Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Central Garden & Pet have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. We believe that the stock came under pressure following the company’s earnings miss in third-quarter fiscal 2018, after two straight quarters of beat. Rise in cost of goods sold and occupancy, higher SG&A and interest expenses as well as seasonality of Garden business remain concerns. We note that organic sales in the Garden segment declined 8% on account of lower demand due to adverse weather condition in the early part of the quarter under review and a considerable year-over-year shift in selling weeks during the quarter. Nevertheless, we believe that improved product offerings, strategic investments such as acquisitions of General Pet Supply and Bell Nursery, growth in e-commerce and cost containment efforts bode well. Management also reiterated fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings view.”

CENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of -0.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $45.02.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $657.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.34 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $71,765.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,572,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,389,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 984,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 511,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 919,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,999,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 803,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 215,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

