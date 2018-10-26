Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE QSR traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,350,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $66.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

