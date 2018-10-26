Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. RBC Bearings reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.32 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.69. 591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,495. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $111.61 and a 12-month high of $158.18.

In related news, Director Mitchell I. Quain sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $911,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.31, for a total transaction of $1,752,179.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,886 shares of company stock valued at $42,266,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 31.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

