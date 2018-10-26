Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EQT Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EQT Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to announce $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EQT Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. EQT Midstream Partners posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $7.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EQT Midstream Partners.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $364.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in EQT Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

EQM stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EQT Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. This is a positive change from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. EQT Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.01%.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

