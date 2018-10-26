Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Brokerages forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) will report sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.02 billion. WellCare Health Plans reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year sales of $20.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $20.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.81 billion to $26.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WellCare Health Plans.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. WellCare Health Plans’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.14. 22,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,397. WellCare Health Plans has a one year low of $178.39 and a one year high of $324.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.