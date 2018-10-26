Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $858.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will report $858.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $871.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $848.50 million. Stericycle reported sales of $882.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.62 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRCL. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 849,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,803. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $76.73.

In other Stericycle news, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 102.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 285.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

