Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $74.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.30 million and the lowest is $64.20 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $57.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $287.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.30 million to $301.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $373.29 million, with estimates ranging from $328.60 million to $427.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $843.72 million, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 2,407 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $42,339.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after purchasing an additional 318,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,276,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 227,142 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.9% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 392,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 130,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

