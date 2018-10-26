YEED (YEED) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 24 Hours

YEED (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, YEED has traded flat against the US dollar. YEED has a market cap of $0.00 and $181,855.00 worth of YEED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEED token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00149915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00250924 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $653.79 or 0.10101994 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012994 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

YEED Profile

YEED’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. YEED’s official website is yggdrash.io . YEED’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews

Buying and Selling YEED

YEED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

