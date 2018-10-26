Yamana Gold (AUY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 20,225,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,134,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 113,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 43,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 147,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 101,097 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. 42.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.