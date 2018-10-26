XTRABYTES Price Hits $0.0332 on Major Exchanges (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $45,938.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015340 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00150569 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00251307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00021173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000172 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00051181 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.62 or 0.09824407 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

