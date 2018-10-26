Xilinx (XLNX) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.06. 643,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,314. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $534,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,396.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $220,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,994.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,572 shares of company stock worth $1,064,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 2,863.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,005 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $88,754,000 after buying an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,959,931 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,237,325,000 after acquiring an additional 990,937 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 648,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $42,333,000 after acquiring an additional 476,220 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1,114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 505,226 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $32,971,000 after acquiring an additional 463,616 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.