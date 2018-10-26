Xerox Corp (XRX) Holdings Decreased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC reduced its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107,334 shares during the quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth $135,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the third quarter worth $160,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 50.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 613,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Xerox’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In related news, insider Herve Tessler sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $431,239.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,861.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

