Wrapmanager Inc. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,722 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in AT&T by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.62.

Shares of T opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

