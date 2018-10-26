Wheatland Advisors Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Wheatland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $70.73 and a 12 month high of $93.14. The firm has a market cap of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $2,170,500.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $2,177,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,186 shares of company stock worth $12,080,849 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.