WestRock (WRK) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the stock a weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered WestRock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.42.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. WestRock has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 885,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 114,702 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,417,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 34.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

