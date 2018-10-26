Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WPRT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. 5,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.52. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 657,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 457,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

