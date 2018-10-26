Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Wabtec’s merger- related deal with GE Transportation is a huge positive. The combined entity is expected to generate $8 billion in total revenues. The company expects the deal to close by the first quarter of 2019. Its efforts to expand operations through strategic acquisitions are encouraging as well. In this regard, the company acquired Annax and Lynxrail during the first quarter of 2018. Wabtec hopes to reap benefits of these buyouts throughout 2018. The company's outlook for the full year is also encouraging. However, the company's high operating expenses are concerning and might hurt the bottom line in the third quarter, set to release on Oct 30. Slowdown in Positive Train Control (PTC) growth is also a negative for the company. Also, the challenging freight market conditions throughout the world might hamper Wabtec’s freight rail business.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. Wellington Shields upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $95.00 price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.18.

NYSE WAB opened at $91.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $115.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director Emilio Fernandez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,796,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total value of $874,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $6,662,320 over the last three months. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 402,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,750,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

