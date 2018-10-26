Western Digital (WDC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $60.62, but opened at $54.01. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $44.19, with a volume of 29016140 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $296,780.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $82,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Western Digital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Western Digital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 23,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

