Western Digital (WDC) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research set a $100.00 price objective on Western Digital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Mizuho downgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Shares of WDC stock traded down $9.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.19. 29,016,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,435. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $106.96. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,766,358.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $153,496.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,139,925.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,772 shares of company stock worth $2,298,763. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 129.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 184,094 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 40.1% during the third quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 39,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 123.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 571,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 245.8% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

