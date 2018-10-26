Western Digital (WDC) Bonds Trading 1.9% Lower Analyst

An issue of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) debt fell 1.9% against its face value during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. The high-yield issue of debt has a 4.75% coupon and will mature on February 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $93.38 and was trading at $94.97 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

In other news, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,766,358.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $296,780.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,155 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,772 shares of company stock worth $2,298,763. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 32,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. Western Digital had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

