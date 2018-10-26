Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC opened at $56.64 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.26 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $48.25 million during the quarter.

Westamerica Bancorporation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,750,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $54.67.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.