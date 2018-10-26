Water Oak Advisors LLC Sells 5,506 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Water Oak Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Water Oak Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Water Oak Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 232,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 5,619,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,012. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.