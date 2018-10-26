Waste Management (WM) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.13-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $84.46 on Friday. Waste Management has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.