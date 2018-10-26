W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Given a $86.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co to $89.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.22.

GRA traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.64. 1,406,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,600. W. R. Grace & Co has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 84.83%. The firm had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

