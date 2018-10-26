W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,005 shares during the period. Helmerich & Payne accounts for about 1.1% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of Helmerich & Payne worth $14,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $947,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11,011.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,317. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $648.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 7th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

