W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC Buys 94,854 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

JNK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,180,734. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.1751 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

