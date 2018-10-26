VTG AG (VT9) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VTG AG (ETR:VT9) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.75 ($64.83).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Commerzbank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get VTG alerts:

VT9 stock traded down €2.00 ($2.33) during trading on Friday, reaching €50.30 ($58.49). 376,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,566. VTG has a 52-week low of €29.05 ($33.78) and a 52-week high of €50.70 ($58.95).

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out its rail freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight cars and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for VTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.