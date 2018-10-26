Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Shares Bought by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Voya Financial accounts for 2.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 20,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 121,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,942. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $39.84 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

