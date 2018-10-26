Voxeljet (VJET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “voxeljet AG provides 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. It serves the automotive, aerospace, film and entertainment, art and architecture, engineering and consumer product industries. voxeljet AG is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen set a $5.00 price target on Voxeljet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Voxeljet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE:VJET opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voxeljet has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.90.

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 32.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Voxeljet will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Voxeljet stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) by 96,186.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,568 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.47% of Voxeljet worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

