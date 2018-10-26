Vocera Communications (VCRA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.55.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.87 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.23. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Brent D. Lang sold 10,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $338,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $135,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,272,415 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 49.5% in the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vocera Communications by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth about $251,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

