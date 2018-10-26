VikkyToken (VIKKY) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. VikkyToken has a market cap of $207,023.00 and $243.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VikkyToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Mercatox and LATOKEN. Over the last week, VikkyToken has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00150198 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00250651 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $643.79 or 0.10012231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io . VikkyToken’s official message board is medium.com/@vikkyglobal . VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal

Buying and Selling VikkyToken

VikkyToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

