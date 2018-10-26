ViaSat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 937 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ViaSat alerts:

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). ViaSat had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $438.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet raised shares of ViaSat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 1,600 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $101,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $49,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $49,154. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,580,179 in the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViaSat during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.