Veritas Asset Management LLP Takes $19.90 Million Position in Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 339,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,897,000. Stericycle makes up approximately 0.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 86.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 37,035 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 244,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,347,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 12.0% in the third quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 840,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,298,000 after buying an additional 89,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 847,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,034. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. Stericycle Inc has a 1 year low of $48.85 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barrington Research set a $72.00 price objective on Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

