Veritas Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in CIGNA Co. (CI)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,648,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,700 shares during the quarter. CIGNA comprises approximately 8.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 1.91% of CIGNA worth $968,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in CIGNA by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in CIGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CIGNA by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CIGNA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann upped their price target on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CIGNA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $46,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.97. The company had a trading volume of 129,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,385. CIGNA Co. has a twelve month low of $163.02 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. CIGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

