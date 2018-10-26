Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,097,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $293,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,393,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,209,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,432 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 6,740,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,860,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,200,000 after acquiring an additional 237,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,493,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,188,000 after acquiring an additional 373,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $246.57. 436,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,718. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.42 and a 52 week high of $270.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.2067 per share. This represents a $4.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

