Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16,638.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,082 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $70,272,000. Pension Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,265,568,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,580,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,004,000 after acquiring an additional 359,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,024,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 252,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $143.10. 1,067,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,170. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $137.80 and a one year high of $166.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6463 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

