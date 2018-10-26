Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Position Reduced by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.06. 3,247,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,760. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $79.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1345 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

