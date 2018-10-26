VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Holdings Reduced by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 75.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM in the second quarter worth about $3,638,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 64.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 106,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12-month low of $1,401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

