Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) Stake Lowered by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,713.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,807 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,836,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,675,000 after acquiring an additional 456,144 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,529,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,925,000 after acquiring an additional 165,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,518,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,103,000 after acquiring an additional 152,278 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.53. The stock had a trading volume of 470,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,430. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $117.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.7812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

