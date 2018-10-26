Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Holdings Reduced by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 809.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $148.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.90 and a 1 year high of $167.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.7547 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.