Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,404 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. KLS Professional Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.76. 659,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,380. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $135.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6544 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.