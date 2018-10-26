Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Holdings Increased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $18,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 105,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. 4,398,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,787. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $46.38 and a one year high of $58.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2738 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

