ValuEngine Downgrades Kirby (KEX) to Hold

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of KEX opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. Kirby has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $130,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $4,651,839.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,793,476.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,104 shares of company stock worth $5,099,875. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Trust Co bought a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

