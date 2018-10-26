ValuEngine Downgrades Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Sell

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

EFSC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Enterprise Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

EFSC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.95 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Bauche sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,168.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 70.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

